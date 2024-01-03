SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two Syracuse Police officers saw a Volvo driving on West Onondaga Street with a headlight out on Jan. 2, around 2 a.m.

They followed the vehicle, but began to see it was making quicker turns and speeding up.

Courtesy of Syracuse Police. Courtesy of Syracuse Police.

Syracuse Police say after following the vehicle to Tallman Street, the officers attempted to perform a traffic stop.

Eventually, the driver stopped at the 700 block of West Onondaga Street, which is when the driver and passenger fled and headed towards the backyard of a home.

Officers tried to chase the two men but lost them. They sent out their descriptions over the radio, and searched the area.

Police found a Sarsilmaz B6 nine-millimeter handgun, with six rounds of ammunition in the magazine in a dumpster behind the home where the car stopped.

“A short time later, a Sergeant from the Town of Geddes Police Dept relayed that he had one person detained that matched the suspect description,” said Syracuse Police.

The officers responded and arrested 21-year-old Antwan Smith Jr. He was taken to the Onondaga County Justice Center and charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

The investigation is still ongoing.