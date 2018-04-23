Syracuse Police looking for convicted sex offender

UPDATE: James Burdett was charged on Feb 19, 2019.

Syracuse Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a convicted sex offender, who is “possibly a threat to children if not located.” 

35-year-old James Burdett is wanted on a sex offense charge and for failing to report a change of address.
He is a Level 1 sex offender.

His offense involves a 15-year-old.

Burdett is 6’01” and weighs 180 pounds.

He appears to be homeless.

If you have any information that could help police get him off the streets,  give the Syracuse Police Warrant Squad a call at 315-442-5230. 

