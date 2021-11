FILE – This Nov. 29, 2018 file photo shows a Chase bank location in Philadelphia. JPMorgan Chase will take another crack at fixing health care after a push with two other corporate giants dissolved earlier this year. The bank said Thursday, May 20, 2021, that it formed a new business focused on improving care provided for about 285,000 people through its employer-sponsored health plan. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to Chase Bank at 469 S. Crouse Ave on Tuesday just after 9 a.m. for a robbery call.

Officials said that when the arrived the bank had just been robbed. An investigation revealed that a middle-aged man entered the bank, forcibly obtained money, and fled on foot, according to SPD.

The investigation is active and ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.