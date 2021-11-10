Syracuse Police looking for information after suspect shot into bar from outside, hitting man in the leg

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to the Alpine Lounge located at 401 Butternut street for a shooting with injuries call just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival officers located a 36-year-old man who was shot in the leg. He was transported to Upstate Hospital where he is expected to survive, officials said.

Police found several casings at the scene and an investigation revealed that a suspect in a vehicle fired into the bar from outside and struck the victim who was inside, police said.

The investigation is active and ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.