Syracuse Police looking for information in two shootings that happened overnight

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police say they responded to two shooting with injuries calls overnight.

The first of the calls occurred just after midnight. Officers responded to the 100 block of Mariposa Street where a 27-year-old male was found shot in the midsection multiple times, police say.

The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

The second call occurred just after 1 a.m. at the 100 block of Dablon Court. Officials say calls were made to 911 that multiple shots fired were occurring in the area.

Police located a 33-year-old male who was shot in the leg and was transported to Upstate hospital where he is expected to survive.

A short time later, police say a 23-year-old male arrived at Upstate Hospital by private transport with a gunshot wound from Dablon Court. This victim is also expected to survive.

Officials say several casings were located on the scene and four vehicles and a residence were struck by gunfire.

Both of these investigations are active and ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222. ​