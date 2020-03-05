Syracuse Police looking for man who struck up suspicious conversation with 9-year-old at her bus stop

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police want to question a man who had a suspicious conversation with a 9-year-old girl at her bus stop.

The girl got away and made it home, where she told her family. They then contacted the police.

This happened on Monday at 9 a.m. at the corner of West Borden Avenue and Landon Avenue.

The man has been described as light-skinned or Hispanic with a mustache. It is also believed that he is in his 20s.

Police said that he was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with light-colored blue jeans and sneakers.

If you have any information that could help police, contact the Syracuse Police Abused Person Unit at (315) 435-3016.

