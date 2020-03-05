Syracuse Police looking for suspect involved in hit-and-run

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are looking for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run on the city’s west side.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. on Thursday when a 35-year-old woman was hit by a car in the 200 block of North Geddes Street near Richmond Avenue.

The victim was taken to Upstate University Hospital where she is in critical condition as of Thursday at 10 p.m.

If you have any information that will help police, contact them at (315) 442-5200.

