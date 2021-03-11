Syracuse Police looking to recruit next class of officers

(WSYR-TV) — Wanted: More than a few good cops. Syracuse Police (SPD) are actively recruiting but these days it’s a tough sell and there’s been a drastic decline in the number of people applying to become officers.

In 2016, Syracuse Police had 1,054 applicants registered to take the police exam. This year that’s plummeted to just 653 and not everyone who signed up, showed up and some didn’t pass.

With police work losing some of its appeal, it’s become even more of a struggle to recruit.

There’s no question that videos of police misconduct and deadly shootings have damaged the perception of police and have ignited demands to fundamentally change the profession.

“There’s definitely things that we can always improve on, as a profession, but I do think overall we’ve been kind of beat up lately and I think it’s turned people off to the profession,” said Sgt. Matt Malinowski.

In addition, the department’s goal is to mirror the demographic makeup of the city so the department has been attempting to develop an interest in law enforcement careers with young people.

“We’ve teamed up with Fowler in the PSA program on some of the other community youth things that we do, obviously we have a new director of community engagement here, we’re trying to foster those relationships early on,” explained Malinowski.

SPD is trying hard to incentivize people to want to be cops, by appealing to a job candidate’s sense of honor, a duty to their community, and desire to help people. From a case of burglary to a car accident, SPD is on the scene.

“It’s terrifying. Your car’s damaged. It’s stressful and even just show up on a simple car accident as a patrol officer, if you have the right attitude, professionalism and helpful, you can make them at ease and help them through a difficult process,” said Malinowski. “Same thing if you’re helping victims of a robbery, a burglary and you actually get to work that case and make that arrest and bring justice to those victims.”

The search is on to find the right people who want to do the job for the right reasons.

The first step to becoming a Syracuse Police officer is to sign up for the civil service exam. The next exam deadline to sign up is March 26. Click here for more information on the civil service exam.

To learn more about the job, virtual recruitment sessions will be held on March 18 at 3 p.m. and March 22 at 6 p.m. For more information call Syracuse Police at 315-442-5227.