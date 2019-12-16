Syracuse Police make arrest after stabbing on Green Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have arrested a woman after they say she stabbed her father in the stomach.

According to police, a call went out around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Green Street. When officers responded, they found a 62-year-old man stabbed in the stomach.

Police say they later learned he was stabbed by his 19-year-old daughter, Marie Cuthrell, after they got into a fight. Police say she also damaged a window in the fight and was arrested outside the home.

Cuthrell is being charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief, and unlawful possession of marijuana. She was taken to the Justice Center for processing.

Cuthrell’s father was taken to Upstate University Hospital where he is expected to survive.

