Syracuse Police make arrest after stabbing on Green Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have arrested a woman after they say she stabbed her father in the stomach.
According to police, a call went out around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Green Street. When officers responded, they found a 62-year-old man stabbed in the stomach.
Police say they later learned he was stabbed by his 19-year-old daughter, Marie Cuthrell, after they got into a fight. Police say she also damaged a window in the fight and was arrested outside the home.
Cuthrell is being charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief, and unlawful possession of marijuana. She was taken to the Justice Center for processing.
Cuthrell’s father was taken to Upstate University Hospital where he is expected to survive.
