Syracuse Police make arrest in a murder case from May

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in the murder of a 36-year old man on May 3.

On that date, police responded to the 200 block of Croly Street for a shooting with injuries call at 11:32 a.m. There they found Anthony Perry lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. He died shortly after arriving at a hospital.

Police have charged Quonta Q. Albert of 304 East Ellis St.., East Syracuse with second degree murder. Police arrested Kadeem K. Arrindell-Martin in October in connection with the crime. Police tell us the investigation is continuing.

