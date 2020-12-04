Syracuse Police make arrest in a murder case from May

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in the murder of a 36-year old man on May 3.
On that date, police responded to the 200 block of Croly Street for a shooting with injuries call at 11:32 a.m. There they found Anthony Perry lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. He died shortly after arriving at a hospital.
Police have charged Quonta Q. Albert of 304 East Ellis St.., East Syracuse with second degree murder. Police arrested Kadeem K. Arrindell-Martin in October in connection with the crime. Police tell us the investigation is continuing.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Consumer Reports: How to give to charity for the holidays
- Some healthcare workers in NYS could receive the COVID-19 vaccine in as little as 2 weeks
- NY 22nd Congressional District Race has attention of House Speaker
- Biggest sticking points in COVID-19 relief compromise in Congress
- Sugar Blossom Cake Shop in Liverpool opens up during pandemic
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App