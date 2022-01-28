Syracuse Police make arrest in December homicide

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have arrested a person in connection to a deadly shooting.

It was on December 11th, 2021, officers were called to Laialina’s Bar on West Genesee Street for a shots fired call. When they arrived at the scene, they found Romaine Fontaine, 32, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.


On Friday, January 28th, Syracuse Police arrested Joheem German, 28, outside of his home without incident. He’s charged with second degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

