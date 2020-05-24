Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Syracuse Police: Man arrested after stabbing on James Street

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have arrested a man after they said he stabbed a driver after getting into an argument about how he was crossing the street.

Police said it happened near James Street and South Midler around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim, who is a 33-year-old male, was driving his car when he had an argument with a pedestrian over how he was crossing the street.

The pedestrian, Anthony Snyder, 26, allegedly stabbed the driver in the neck due to the argument. The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers charged Snyder with assault in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and harassment in the second degree.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected