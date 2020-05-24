Syracuse Police: Man arrested after stabbing on James Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have arrested a man after they said he stabbed a driver after getting into an argument about how he was crossing the street.
Police said it happened near James Street and South Midler around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The victim, who is a 33-year-old male, was driving his car when he had an argument with a pedestrian over how he was crossing the street.
The pedestrian, Anthony Snyder, 26, allegedly stabbed the driver in the neck due to the argument. The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
Officers charged Snyder with assault in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and harassment in the second degree.
