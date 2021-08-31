Syracuse police: Man dead after being shot in the head on Lodi Street Tuesday afternoon

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Syracuse police responded to a call about a shooting on the 1800 block of Lodi Street near Catawba Street, Syracuse police tell NewsChannel 9. 

When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A crowd of around 50 people could be seen standing around the scene at 5 p.m.

There is no other information available at this time. Check back here for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area