Syracuse police: Man dead after being shot in the head on Lodi Street Tuesday afternoon

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Syracuse police responded to a call about a shooting on the 1800 block of Lodi Street near Catawba Street, Syracuse police tell NewsChannel 9.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A crowd of around 50 people could be seen standing around the scene at 5 p.m.

There is no other information available at this time. Check back here for updates as they become available.