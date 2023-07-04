SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s northeast side.

Around 7:57pm, police responded to the 800 block of Park Street when they observed a man shooting at another man with a handgun. Officers chased after the man when he apparently fell and shot himself. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from the injury.

Early investigation shows no officers fired any gunshots. The New York State Attorney General’s office does plan to investigate the shooting.

