Syracuse Police: Man drives drunk, crashes, drops $18K while leaving the scene

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police said a man was driving drunk on Court Street Sunday night when he got into a crash with another vehicle, left the scene and dropped $18,000 in cash.
It happened around 9:45 p.m. not far from Grant Boulevard. Police said Lee Williams, 48, was driving his Mercedes when he hit another car from behind and tried to walk off.
He was eventually picked up by EMS. Both Williams and the driver of the other car were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
Police would like to commend Mark Lockwood of Syracuse for finding the money and returning it.
