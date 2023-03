SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police found a 37-year-old with multiple shot wounds to the chest.

On March 25, around 2:21 a.m., officers responded to a shooting with injuries call in the area of Stone Court.

Through an investigation, police discovered that the victim drove himself to the hospital after being shot. He is expected to survive.

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.