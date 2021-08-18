Syracuse Police: Man found with stab wounds gropes EMS worker while being treated

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday around 3:50 p.m, Syracuse police responded to the 700 block of West Onondaga Street for a call about a stabbing. When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old man with stab wounds to the shoulder and eye. 

The man was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he is expected to survive, police say. While he was being treated by EMS, the man sexually groped an ambulance worker, according to police.

The man was issued an appearance ticket for the groping incident, police say. The investigation revealed that the stab wounds resulted from a fight with several other men in the area. 

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222. ​

