SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse police are investigating a homicide late Monday night.

Just before 11:30 p.m., police say they responded to the 700 block of Bellevue Avenue, where they found a 23-year-old man shot in the head. The victim was taken to Upstate Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police say they found several bullet casings on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Syracuse Police encourage anyone with more information to contact them at (315) 442-5222.