Syracuse Police: Man shot multiple times while walking Saturday afternoon

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One man was shot multiple times Saturday afternoon while walking on Syracuse’s West Side, according to police.

Police say at approximately 1:34 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Merriman Avenue and Oswego Street. When they arrived, officers met a 39-year-old man who was shot multiple times.

The victim reported being shot while walking in the area.

According to police, he was transported to Upstate Hospital where he is expected to survive.

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.​

