SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to Devine Street and Lunch Avenue for a stabbing call around 8:02 p.m., on Aug. 28.

At the scene they found a 46-year-old man who had multiple stab wounds on his body.

According to SPD, the victim reported being stabbed during a fight with several males in the area prior to police arrival.

He was taken to Upstate Hospital and expected to survive.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.