Syracuse Police name officer involved in Mark Ave shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have released the name of the officer involved in the shooting that took place on Mark Avenue early Thursday, June 11.

Officer Ryan McGovern responded to a shots-fired call in the area and encountered Jakelle Davis, 23 of Syracuse, who was armed with a gun.

Officer McGovern fired his weapon hitting Davis. Davis was taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.

Officer McGovern has been placed on administrative leave. He’s been with the Syracuse Police Department since 2018 and serves within the Patrol Division.