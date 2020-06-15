Syracuse Police name officer involved in Mark Ave shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have released the name of the officer involved in the shooting that took place on Mark Avenue early Thursday, June 11.
Officer Ryan McGovern responded to a shots-fired call in the area and encountered Jakelle Davis, 23 of Syracuse, who was armed with a gun.
Officer McGovern fired his weapon hitting Davis. Davis was taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.
Officer McGovern has been placed on administrative leave. He’s been with the Syracuse Police Department since 2018 and serves within the Patrol Division.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- OCRRA opens new and improved Rock Cut Road Transfer Station but only for commercial users
- Orange Nation Update From Syracuse AD John Wildhack
- Annual Vera House Elder Abuse Conference goes virtual
- Is there a relationship between a spike in crime and the coronavirus pandemic? Onondaga County DA weighs in
- 2020 Ithaca Festival cancelled
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App