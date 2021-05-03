Syracuse Police need help controlling dirt bikes and ATV riders that cause disturbances in summer months

SYRACUSE, N.Y.(WSYR-TV)– Illegal dirt bikes, fireworks and break-ins are among the crimes neighborhoods tend to see more of during the summer months.

So how can neighborhoods see less of the kinds of crimes that affect your quality of living? This week, NewsChannel 9 will take a look at what Syracuse police are planning, starting with illegal dirt bikes and ATVs.

Illegally zipping along streets, sidewalks, and tearing through city parks, dirt bikes can be very disruptive.

“They create a ridiculous amount of noise that it’s just fearful for people living in these communities and just seeing the way they drive,” said Sgt. Matt Malinowski.

Special details are devoted to get them off the streets, with assigned officers on the ground teaming up with sheriff’s deputies in the air.

Deputy Mike Bradley, Air One Flight Officer, said it’s hard to say if ATV drivers can tell when they’re being tracked in the air.

The next step is data driven enforcement, according to police.

“We look a lot of where the complaints are coming in, so where people are calling in those neighborhoods is where we’re policing, so we’re not just aimlessly driving around trying to find dirt bikes,” Bradley said.

To step it up even more, they need people to help out as well.

“Having those tips from the citizens is huge,” Sgt. Malinowski added.

Send photos, videos, and even tips on illegal bikes and where they’re stored, through the SPD tips mobile app or email Sgt. Blake directly at tblake@syracuseppolice.org.