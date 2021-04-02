Syracuse Police need help finding the dog who ran when her owner was shot

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a dog that went missing after her owner was shot and wounded while on a walk earlier this week.

The dog names Aisis, and is a two-year-old Akita mix. she was wearing a pink camouflage collar and a black leash.

Aisis was being walked on March 31 around 10:30 p.m. in the 2800–block of Midland Ave. when her owner, a 20-year-old woman, was shot in the back. The victim was also pregnant. She was transported to Upstate University Hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say if you find the dog, call them at 315-442-5200 or dog control at 473-6608.

Police say they cannot do this for every lost dog in the city, but felt it was appropriate under the unique circumstances of this case.