Syracuse Police need public’s help finding owners of Winston, dog who fell from truck bed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Donations have been pouring in for Winston, the dog being cared for at the Humane CNY Animal Shelter after falling out of a truck bed. Now, Syracuse Police are hoping tips will begin pouring in as well.

Winston fell from a small dark pickup truck on January 24 and police are looking for the driver. Police have been able to piece together from a witness that the suspects were driving on Nottingham Road near Broad Street on the east side of Syracuse. A passenger in the vehicle is described as a white male in his 20s with a beard and long hair.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to call Syracuse Police at 315-442-5336.

Winston continues to be treated at the Humane CNY. The vet needed to raise $4,000 to help treat Winston’s injuries and as of Wednesday morning, the community has donated over $5,300!