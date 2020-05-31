Syracuse Police: Protestors damage buildings downtown, residents asked to avoid 500 block of South State St.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tensions have risen since the original peaceful protest in downtown Syracuse that started around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Syracuse Police are now asking residents to avoid the 500 block of South State St. as objects are allegedly being thrown at officers and buildings are being damaged.
According to Syracuse Police, objects are being thrown at officers as they try to control protesters near the 500 block of South State St.
Protestors also broke several windows at the Onondaga County Criminal Courthouse, the Public Safety Building and at the Syracuse Police Headquarters.
On Twitter, Syracuse Police say they respect people’s rights to protest, but they will not tolerate any acts of violence.
After buildings were damaged, Syracuse Police were able to form a line and push protestors back. A clear divide was formed between police officers and protesters late Saturday night.
Protests over the unjust death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota have incited protests, some becoming violent, all over the country.
Saturday was the first sign of protests in Syracuse, and tensions have risen as the night has gone on.
It is unclear at this time if anyone has been injured or arrested from Saturday’s protests.
This is a developing story and NewsChannel 9 will update this post as more information becomes available.
