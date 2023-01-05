SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police are offering young people the chance to see if they could see themselves being a police officer, while getting paid at the same time with their Cadet Program.

The Syracuse Police Cadet Program is a one-year paid program that is designed for individuals interested in becoming Syracuse Police Officers.

Credit: Syracuse Police

The Cadet Program provides opportunities for those interested to accomplish training and get work experience.

The purpose of the whole program is designed to serve as a gateway to becoming a Syracuse Police Officer.

The program initiative includes classroom and physical fitness training to assist individuals with successfully passing the civil service exam for police officer and the physical fitness test.

The Cadet program is not to be confused with the Syracuse Regional Police academy. Although similar, this program is for those who are interested in becoming a police officer but haven’t made the commitment to do so yet.

All appropriate Civil Service laws, including testing, and comprehensive background checks, will still need to be completed to be eligible for hire as a Syracuse Police Officer.

Applications for the Cadet Program are due by January 27.

To apply, applicants can contact SPO Baratta at (315) 907-7363 or email at vbaratta@syracusepolice.org.