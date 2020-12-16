Syracuse Police Officer Brandon Hanks receives Mayor’s Achievement Medal

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The good deeds of a Syracuse Police Officer haven’t gone unnoticed.
Officer Brandon Hanks started connecting with kids in the summer of 2019 by playing basketball against them. The rule was that Hanks would get the ball first, because he was in full uniform. If the youth could beat Officer Hanks, Hanks would buy them a new pair of shoes. If Hanks won, the youth would have to do 10 pushups.
Because of his interactions with the community, Hanks was awarded the Mayor’s Achievement Medal.
