Syracuse police officer claims he faced retaliation after discrimination lawsuit

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Officer Brandon Hanks spoke out for the first time after announcing his intention to sue the department, claiming he’s faced retaliation over his lawsuit. 

Hanks filed a claim in June saying he was denied a promotion to a specialty unit after a captain wrote a memo stating Hanks was “gang-affiliated, a narcotics trafficker”. Hanks’ attorney says the statements were racist in nature. 

The City of Syracuse responded Tuesday night, and told NewsChannel 9:

“The City is in the process of responding to the Notice of Claim. Mayor Walsh has previously issued statements recognizing Officer Hanks for his exemplary work as a police officer and representative of the Department in the community. He’s also said he and Chief Buckner share a strong commitment to ensuring the SPD is a fair and equitable department for its officers and the community.”

Greg Loh, Chief Policy Officer, City of Syracuse

