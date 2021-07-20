Syracuse police officer claims he faced retaliation after discrimination lawsuit

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Officer Brandon Hanks spoke out for the first time after announcing his intention to sue the department, claiming he’s faced retaliation over his lawsuit.

Hanks filed a claim in June saying he was denied a promotion to a specialty unit after a captain wrote a memo stating Hanks was “gang-affiliated, a narcotics trafficker”. Hanks’ attorney says the statements were racist in nature.

The City of Syracuse responded Tuesday night, and told NewsChannel 9: