Attorney General: Syracuse police officer cleared of any wrongdoing in June shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, Attorney General Letitia James released a report that clears a Syracuse police officer of any wrongdoing in his involvement in a shooting last June that killed a man.
DeWayne Watkins, 74, was armed with a starter’s pistol when Syracuse firefighters responded to his West Calthrop Avenue home for a medical call. Once police were called, they encountered Watkins with the weapon, who was menacing the officer. At this time, Syracuse Police Officer David Craw shot Watkins. Watkins later died at a hospital.
