(WSYR-TV) — A federal lawsuit filed by one of the most well-known officers on the Syracuse police force, against his own department, has been dismissed by a judge on September 30.

Officer Brandon Hanks had accused his employer of racial discrimination seeking damages and reform, also claiming he faced retaliation. Hanks had filed paperwork last June citing a racially hostile work environment and a quoting now, “jim crow culture” within the department.

After the lawsuit was filed, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and then Police Chief Kenton Buckner told NewsChannel 9 they shared “a strong commitment to ensuring SPD is a fair and equitable department for its officers and the community.”