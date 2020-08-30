Syracuse Police officer involved in crash while responding to domestic dispute Sunday afternoon

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police are investigating after a police officer was driving with their emergency lights on responding to a domestic dispute, and collided with another vehicle Sunday afternoon.
Syracuse Police report that at approximately 2:38 p.m. an officer was involved in a collision at the intersection of Butternut Street and Lodi Street.
The officer was responding to a domestic dispute, and had their emergency lights on when the collision happened.
The police car collided with an SUV, and the sole occupant of the SUV was treated and released on the scene.
The police officer was transported to Crouse Hospital with minor injuries.
Police say the investigation is active and ongoing.
