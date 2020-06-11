Syracuse police officer involved in shooting on Mark Avenue

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police were called to a reported shooting on Mark Avenue in Syracuse just after 5:15 a.m. Thursday.

Right now, there is a large police presence and the road is blocked off.

The incident happened in the area between West Beard Avenue and Wood Avenue.

Syracuse Police Chief Buckner confirmed to NewsChannel 9 that officers were responding to a shots fired call and when they arrived on the scene, a suspect displayed a gun. An officer fired their weapon, and the suspect was shot. The suspect was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The officer was not hurt.