Syracuse Police officer recovering after being stabbed during incident

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse Police officer is recovering at Upstate University Hospital after being stabbed during an altercation on Syracuse’s South Side late Sunday.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. officers responded to the Crippen Apartments on Crippen Avenue just off South Salina Street to reports of an “erratic person.”

Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner did not tell us the order of events, but this is what Buckner did tell NewsChannel 9.

While responding to the incident, Buckner says the erratic man stabbed the officer in the neck, and the police officer pulled their weapon and shot the man.

The police officer was transported to Upstate University Hospital. The officer is awake, talking to the chief and his family, and is expected to survive.

The man who was shot was also brought to the hospital, Buckner says they are in critical condition.

Local police forces reached out on social media reacting to the incident.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 9 will update the story as more information becomes available.

