Syracuse Police officer suspended, put on leave again

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse Police officer who was caught on camera shoving a man in the face and smacking a cell phone out of his hand has been suspended and put on unpaid leave for a second time.

An SPD spokesperson said Officer Michael Birklin was suspended for two days for an incident involving a stolen vehicle.

NewsChannel 9 was told that Birklin failed to de-escalate the situation involving a 13-year-old girl who ran from the vehicle when he arrested her. He was also suspended for his demeanor.