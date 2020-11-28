SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse Police officer who was caught on camera shoving a man in the face and smacking a cell phone out of his hand has been suspended and put on unpaid leave for a second time.
An SPD spokesperson said Officer Michael Birklin was suspended for two days for an incident involving a stolen vehicle.
NewsChannel 9 was told that Birklin failed to de-escalate the situation involving a 13-year-old girl who ran from the vehicle when he arrested her. He was also suspended for his demeanor.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Bills LB A.J. Klein says it’s ‘imperative’ for Bills defense to play their best football down the stretch
- Gov. Andrew Cuomo among those nominated for TIME’s ‘Person of the Year’
- Syracuse Police officer suspended, put on leave again
- US tops 13M confirmed coronavirus cases
- WATCH: A few more showers develop late tonight
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App