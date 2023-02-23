SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Officer Milton Sustache, accused of leaving his city post and tampering with his sister’s DWI arrest in the Town of Salina, has resigned from the Syracuse Police Department.

Chief Joseph Cecile accepted the resignation on Thursday, February 23, Syracuse Police and the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office said in a joint announcement.

NewsChannel 9 was first to report Sustache’s possible interference in his sister’s arrest on New Year’s Day.

On Newsmakers, Chief Cecile had scathing words for his officer.

“To be honest, when I watched all the video, I was embarrassed that a member of my department would do that,” said Cecile.

According to the police chief and DA, notification will be made to the New York State Department of Criminal Justice Services to begin the process of decertification Sustache as a law enforcement officers.

That status will also be reported to the National Decertification Index to notify law enforcement agencies nationwide.

In exchange for the voluntary resignation and decertification, no criminal charges will be filed against Sustache.

DA Bill Fitzpatrick said, “I believe the resignation and decertification as police officers accomplishes my goal that the law enforcement officers serving our community are of the highest caliber possible.”

Police Chief Cecile said, “The overwhelming majority of our Officers earn their badge every minute, of every hour, of every shift. For their sake and the sake of the community we serve, those who tarnish the badge to this degree must be separated from it. The Syracuse Community and the law enforcement profession deserve nothing less.”

No mention was made of the AMR employee who responded to the DWI arrest under investigation.

Concluding an unrelated investigation, both leaders also announced the resignation of Ahmad Bradley. He was under investigation for accidentally firing a gun into the floor of his apartment in the Town of Clay.