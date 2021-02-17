Syracuse Police officers help save man’s life

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A pair of Syracuse Police officers are being credited for saving a man’s life at the airport.

Officers Kiellach and Santana responded to a medical emergency at Syracuse’s Hancock Airport, finding airport employee William Ortiz unconscious, not breathing and with no pulse.

After CPR and three shocked from an AED Machine, they revived Ortiz.

He is now at home recovering and tells NewsChannel 9 that he is forever grateful and owes his life to the officers.

He said that, without them, he wouldn’t be alive today.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected