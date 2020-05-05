Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Syracuse Police officer’s quick decision-making saves woman’s life

Local News
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — City of Syracuse Police are commending two officers for their quick decision-making that resulted in saving a woman’s life.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 4, Officers James Pastorello and Joseph Tolone responded to an emotional distress call at the Bear Street bridge over I-81 South.

The female was standing on the bridge, over the ledge, and about to fall into the traffic below. She was emotionally distressed and in need of help.

To complicate matters, there was a high, chainlink fence between the woman and the officers.

Officers Pastorello and Tolone grabbed the woman through the fence and held on to her until the Syracuse Fire Department arrived and set up a ladder on the highway below to get the woman down safely.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The City of Syracuse Police Department commended Officers Pastorello and Tolone on their Facebook page.

