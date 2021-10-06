Syracuse Police officers receive cultural competency training to better serve diverse population

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Today’s police officers carry more tools on their belts, bodies and in their cars than ever before. But in a classroom, they have recently been given tools you can’t physically see: cultural competence.

Each officer spent seven hours in the classroom, under the instruction of a cultural anthropologist to learn about different cultures and how to affectively police while keeping in mind different perspectives and customs.

SPD has become the tenth police agency to receive this training.