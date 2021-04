SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Syracuse Police are on the lookout after a 26-year-old man was fatally shot this afternoon. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Midland Avenue on the city’s south side.

The man was rushed to upstate university hospital where he later died. If you saw what happened, call in your anonymous tips to Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222.