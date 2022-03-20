SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the spring months start rolling in, so do the wheels of dirt bikes around Central New York but along with that comes concern for safety.

And according to the Syracuse Police Department, it is one of the biggest complaints they get all year. So, SPD ends up spending a ton of time responding to calls about the problem.

“When that picks up we’re going to have several things in place and that’s getting trust pass statements from the businesses there so they can’t hang out in the parking lots and then traffic details or regular patrols in the area to try to stop the cars,” said LT. Matt Malinowski.

And what SPD wants to point out to everyone is that this is not illegal, but it’s dangerous.

“Driving it down city streets, on sidewalks and through people’s yards is just something that we can’t tolerate as a community. You’re putting other vehicles at risk. You’re putting children at risk. You’re putting yourself at risk,” Lt. Malinowski said.

Erie Blvd has become a hot spot for ATV, dirt bike, and drag racing activities. Lt. Malinowski says riders who break through rarely feel threatened because of the current mentality police stations around the country have about high-speed chases.

“We try to stop them. And even if we had the fastest police cars, we don’t engage in chases like that. They’re very reckless, but they’re also able to drive through front yards, backyards, and through parks, which we’re not going to be doing,” Lt. Malinowski said.

Thats why the police department is asking you to step in.

“Tell us where they’re riding, and we need to really know where these ATVs are being stored. So, if you know they’re behind or whatever the address is, that helps us because then we can go to that house and we can get the dirt bike where they’re at,” Lt. Malinowski said

Malinowski added that SPD does not want to take people’s bikes. They want residents of Syracuse to enjoy them. They just ask they do so legally, and responsibly.