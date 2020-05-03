Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Syracuse Police: One man dead after shooting on Croly Street late Sunday morning

Local News
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police say one man is dead after a shooting took place near Syracuse’s East Side late Sunday morning.

According to a release from the Syracuse Police Department, officers responded to the 200 block of Croly St. around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday after a shooting with injuries call came in. 

When officers arrived, they discovered an adult man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. 

Police say the man was taken to Upstate University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

The investigation is very active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442- 5222.

This is a developing story, and NewsChannel 9 will update the story when more information becomes available.

