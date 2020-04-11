Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Syracuse Police: One man injured, several vehicles struck with gunfire on East Fayette Street

Photo Credit: NEWS10

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to Syracuse Police, one man was shot in the leg and several vehicles were struck with gunfire early Saturday morning.

Police say at approximately 12:57 a.m. officers responded to the 2100 block of E. Fayette St. for a shots fired call. 

When officers arrived, they found multiple bullet cases and noticed several vehicles had been struck by gunfire. 

Police say witnesses reported a car fleeing the area, and officers were able to locate and stop the vehicle.

According to the press release, a 22-year-old man was in the car and had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. 

The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the police at (315) 442-5222.

