Syracuse Police: One man injured, several vehicles struck with gunfire on East Fayette Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to Syracuse Police, one man was shot in the leg and several vehicles were struck with gunfire early Saturday morning.
Police say at approximately 12:57 a.m. officers responded to the 2100 block of E. Fayette St. for a shots fired call.
When officers arrived, they found multiple bullet cases and noticed several vehicles had been struck by gunfire.
Police say witnesses reported a car fleeing the area, and officers were able to locate and stop the vehicle.
According to the press release, a 22-year-old man was in the car and had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.
The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he is expected to survive.
The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the police at (315) 442-5222.
