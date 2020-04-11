Syracuse Police: One man injured, several vehicles struck with gunfire on East Fayette Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to Syracuse Police, one man was shot in the leg and several vehicles were struck with gunfire early Saturday morning.

Police say at approximately 12:57 a.m. officers responded to the 2100 block of E. Fayette St. for a shots fired call.

When officers arrived, they found multiple bullet cases and noticed several vehicles had been struck by gunfire.

Police say witnesses reported a car fleeing the area, and officers were able to locate and stop the vehicle.

According to the press release, a 22-year-old man was in the car and had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the police at (315) 442-5222.

More from NewsChannel 9: