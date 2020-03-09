Syracuse Police: Potentially hazardous situation at James Street post office

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have responded to a potentially hazardous situation at the post office on James Street in the city.
A spokesperson with the United States Postal Service says that it is a mysterious package at the Post Office and that a personal inspection is being conducted.
NewsChannel 9 has been told that two people were taken to the hospital.
NewsChannel 9 has a crew on the scene and will update more as more information becomes available.
