Syracuse Police: Potentially hazardous situation at James Street post office

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have responded to a potentially hazardous situation at the post office on James Street in the city.

A spokesperson with the United States Postal Service says that it is a mysterious package at the Post Office and that a personal inspection is being conducted.

NewsChannel 9 has been told that two people were taken to the hospital.

NewsChannel 9 has a crew on the scene and will update more as more information becomes available.

