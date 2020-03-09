Syracuse Police: Potentially hazardous situation at James Street post office

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have responded to a potentially hazardous situation at the post office on James Street in the city.

A spokesperson with the United States Postal Service says that it is a mysterious package at the Post Office and that a personal inspection is being conducted.

NewsChannel 9 has been told that two people were taken to the hospital.

NewsChannel 9 has a crew on the scene and will update more as more information becomes available.

@USPS official confirms to @NewsChannel9 that what they’re considering a suspicious package was found this morning at Eastwood Post Office on James Street. Syracuse Police tell me two transported to the hospital but no more detail. Looks like haz mat team ready to go in. pic.twitter.com/G8C5UvwlpM — Jeff Kulikowsky (@JeffNC9) March 9, 2020

