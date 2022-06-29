SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Gun violence is up, but Syracuse Police staffing is down.

“If you look at our shooting with injuries incidents, the number of people that have been injured or killed by gunfire, you tend to see around a 40% increase in that number,” said Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski, Syracuse Police Public Information Officer. “Which is still very concerning.”

Officers are spreading themselves thin, trying to respond to more than one crime scene, and more than one complaint.

“We’re still trying to provide a service of a 500 man police department with less than 400 officers,” Malinowski explained. “So people want us to address fireworks, this orbeez challenge, ATV dirt bikes, Erie Boulevard drag racing, shots fired, we’re trying to keep up with the call volume.”

Burnout is an issue the department is trying to avoid, especially with many officers working overtime.

“We try to give them as much time off as possible, so they can recharge, we also have an officer wellness program and an officer that manages that,” Malinowski said.

The department was well prepared for a busy weekend ahead, with a detail dedicated to fireworks, detective units, and the gun suppression team also on the streets.

“You may have something that is a relatively big deal to you, but we’re on a priority based system. We have to triage the calls. So, even though it may be a neighbor dispute or something got stolen from you, something out of your vehicle, we’re going to have to go to the shots fired, the shootings with injuries, the robberies first.” Lt. Matthew Malinowki, Syracuse Police Public Information Officer.

Police asking for your patience as they work to keep the city safe.

If you have any information on any of the recent crimes, you can call Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.