SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is warning those of a rabid fox in the Burnet Avenue area after receiving several reports.

Police say that people have seen the fox in the areas of:

Burnet Avenue and Peat Street

Burnet Avenue and Hickock Avenue

Burnet Avenue and Stafford Avenue

If anyone has come into physical contact with a fox in those areas, call (315) 442-5346.