SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On July 11, Syracuse Police arrested a man for possession of a firearm and drugs following a chase.

The incident started around 9 p.m. on July 10 when the man was spotted by two SPD officers acting suspiciously outside of a gas station on South Salina Street.

He was trying to hide his belongings from the viewpoint of the officers, and then got into his vehicle and left the gas station at a high speed westbound on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Officers began to search for the vehicle and found the suspect walking east on Martin Luther King Boulevard back towards South Salina Street. Once the officers got out of their patrol car, the man ran off, jumping over fences, according to SPD.

While running, the suspect dumped his bag of belongings. Officers picked up the bag which had a loaded 9mm handgun inside, along with several small bags of cannabinoid and multiple Oxycodone pills.

The suspect temporarily escaped after the officers stopped to pick up the bag. But after consulting with the Gang Violence Task Force and using the security camera footage from the gas station, the man was identified as 20-year-old Sharrief Bradley, said SPD.

Police arrested Bradley on July 11 and he was booked at the Onondaga County Justice Center.

He is charged with:

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

One count of Criminal Possession of a Firearm

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree

A photo of the firearm was released by Syracuse Police: