Syracuse Police recover firearm after responding to a suspicious person with weapon call

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department responded to a suspicious person with a weapon call in the area of Fitch Street and Dudley Street.

The call was for a male who was reportedly walking around the street with a handgun out according to a Facebook post by SPD.

Officers responded and observed the subject. They say as officers began to approach the suspect he discarded a firearm he was carrying on the ground.

They say they detained the man and located the dropped gun. The found firearm was a silver, .45 caliber, Colt 1911 handgun with multiple rounds loaded inside.

The suspect, a 27-year-old male, was arrested for Criminal Possession in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, and several drug charges for possessing heroin.