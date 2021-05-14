Syracuse Police searching for suspect in Milton Avenue homicide

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department have released new information on suspect in connection with the May 8th homicide of 51-year-old Kathleen Montreal. Montreal was found dead in her home on Milton Avenue. Police say she was stabbed to death.

Police say they are looking for Garin “Gary” Roberts, 55, of Syracuse. According to the Syracuse Police Department Facebook page, Roberts is 6’1″, 250 pounds. His last known residence was 1074 South Clinton Street, Syracuse.

SPD released this post on Facebook Friday: