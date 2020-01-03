Syracuse Police release names of officers involved in shooting on Grant Boulevard

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — The officers involved in the shooting on Grant Boulevard on Tuesday have been identified as officers Brandon Hanks and Joseph LeBlanc.

Syracuse Police say the two officers fired their weapons, and at least one hit 22-year-old Michael Viola on New Year’s Eve.

The District Attorney’s Office says Viola was threatening family members in a home with a hatchet before police arrived. He threatened officers with the same hatchet before they tased and eventually shot him.

The DA’s Office also says Viola has a criminal record with menacing and weapons charges from October of 2018.

He was last listed in critical, but stable, condition at Upstate University Hospital.

