Syracuse Police reminding community about parking regulations due to upcoming snowstorm

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is reminding the community about parking regulations due to the upcoming snowstorm.

These parking regulations are essential to let snowplows clear roads after a snow event.

The city takes the following measures to enforce parking:

Police patrol high-priority areas to ticket and tow illegally parked vehicles

Those areas include routes around hospitals and public safety buildings, steep hills, and narrow streets where cars don’t follow even-odd parking rules

Police are reminding residents to:

Observe the odd/even parking restrictions on their street to make way for plows

Move vehicles from the street whenever possible during significant snowfall

The city has identified priority streets for parking enforcement. Here is a list of the streets:

Northeast

100 Collingwood Ave.

300 Collingwood Ave.

100 Durston Ave.

100 Jasper St.

100 Mildred Ave.

200 Nichols Ave.

100 Paul Ave.

100 Peck Ave.

Southeast

500 Clarendon St.

100 Redfield Pl.

200 Robert Dr.

200 Roosevelt Ave.

300 Roosevelt Ave.

800 Sumner Ave.

Northwest

300 Apple St.

200 Bryant Ave.

100 Steuben St.

200 Tennyson Ave.

Southwest