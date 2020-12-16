Syracuse Police reminding community about parking regulations due to upcoming snowstorm

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is reminding the community about parking regulations due to the upcoming snowstorm.

These parking regulations are essential to let snowplows clear roads after a snow event.

The city takes the following measures to enforce parking:

  • Police patrol high-priority areas to ticket and tow illegally parked vehicles
  • Those areas include routes around hospitals and public safety buildings, steep hills, and narrow streets where cars don’t follow even-odd parking rules

Police are reminding residents to:

  • Observe the odd/even parking restrictions on their street to make way for plows
  • Move vehicles from the street whenever possible during significant snowfall

The city has identified priority streets for parking enforcement. Here is a list of the streets:

Northeast

  • 100 Collingwood Ave.
  • 300 Collingwood Ave.
  • 100 Durston Ave.
  • 100 Jasper St.
  • 100 Mildred Ave.
  • 200 Nichols Ave.
  • 100 Paul Ave.
  • 100 Peck Ave.

Southeast

  • 500 Clarendon St.
  • 100 Redfield Pl.
  • 200 Robert Dr.
  • 200 Roosevelt Ave.
  • 300 Roosevelt Ave.
  • 800 Sumner Ave.

Northwest

  • 300 Apple St.
  • 200 Bryant Ave.
  • 100 Steuben St.
  • 200 Tennyson Ave.

Southwest

  • 100 Belle Ave.
  • 100 Calthrop Ave.
  • 200 Calthrop Ave.
  • 100 Fernwood Ave.
  • 100 Matson Ave.
  • 300 Newell St.
  • 100 Ostrander Ave.
  • 100 Parkside Ave.
  • 100 Parkway Dr.
  • 100 Reed Ave.
  • 200 Reed Ave. 

