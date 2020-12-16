Syracuse Police reminding community about parking regulations due to upcoming snowstorm

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is reminding the community about parking regulations due to the upcoming snowstorm.
These parking regulations are essential to let snowplows clear roads after a snow event.
The city takes the following measures to enforce parking:
- Police patrol high-priority areas to ticket and tow illegally parked vehicles
- Those areas include routes around hospitals and public safety buildings, steep hills, and narrow streets where cars don’t follow even-odd parking rules
Police are reminding residents to:
- Observe the odd/even parking restrictions on their street to make way for plows
- Move vehicles from the street whenever possible during significant snowfall
The city has identified priority streets for parking enforcement. Here is a list of the streets:
Northeast
- 100 Collingwood Ave.
- 300 Collingwood Ave.
- 100 Durston Ave.
- 100 Jasper St.
- 100 Mildred Ave.
- 200 Nichols Ave.
- 100 Paul Ave.
- 100 Peck Ave.
Southeast
- 500 Clarendon St.
- 100 Redfield Pl.
- 200 Robert Dr.
- 200 Roosevelt Ave.
- 300 Roosevelt Ave.
- 800 Sumner Ave.
Northwest
- 300 Apple St.
- 200 Bryant Ave.
- 100 Steuben St.
- 200 Tennyson Ave.
Southwest
- 100 Belle Ave.
- 100 Calthrop Ave.
- 200 Calthrop Ave.
- 100 Fernwood Ave.
- 100 Matson Ave.
- 300 Newell St.
- 100 Ostrander Ave.
- 100 Parkside Ave.
- 100 Parkway Dr.
- 100 Reed Ave.
- 200 Reed Ave.
